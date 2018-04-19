News
Chattanooga voted #2 on Travelocity's list of 2018 Small City Road Trip Destination
Travelocity has released the results of an online poll for the top 10 road trip destinations for small cities. Chattanooga ranks #2.
Thursday, April 19th 2018, 1:54 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, April 19th 2018, 1:54 pm EDT
The weather is beginning to warm up and school will soon be out for the summer.
Travelocity has released the results of an online poll for the top 10 road trip destinations for small cities. Each of the destinations listed possesses much of the following criteria:
- High-end or unique lodging options
- Fantastic restaurants
- Cultural significance
- Good selection of amenities Awe-inspiring sights or scenery Some level of uniqueness/remarkable
- Outdoor and indoor activities
The cities ranking 1 to 10 are:
- Walla Walla, WA
- Chattanooga, TN
- South Lake Tahoe, CA
- Port Orford, OR
- Bozeman, MT
- Durango, CO
- Charlottesville, VA
- Eureka Springs, AR
- Leavenworth, WA
- Jackson, NH tied
- Fairhope/Point Clear, AL tied
You can read this entire article at this link.