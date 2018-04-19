The weather is beginning to warm up and school will soon be out for the summer.

Travelocity has released the results of an online poll for the top 10 road trip destinations for small cities. Each of the destinations listed possesses much of the following criteria:

High-end or unique lodging options

Fantastic restaurants

Cultural significance

Good selection of amenities Awe-inspiring sights or scenery Some level of uniqueness/remarkable

Outdoor and indoor activities

The cities ranking 1 to 10 are:

Walla Walla, WA Chattanooga, TN South Lake Tahoe, CA Port Orford, OR Bozeman, MT Durango, CO Charlottesville, VA Eureka Springs, AR Leavenworth, WA Jackson, NH tied Fairhope/Point Clear, AL tied