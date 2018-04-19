Officers with the Marion County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit and the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force along with other law enforcement in Marion County participated in the operation in early April.

Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett says that based on this investigation, investigators have determined that the price of methamphetamine on the streets is at an all-time low and that more and more people are traveling to locations like Chattanooga and Atlanta for the purpose obtaining methamphetamine in order to bring it back to Marion County to use and sale.