Following a nearly week-long undercover operation, 28 people were arrested Thursday in connection with a methamphetamine distribution ring. 

Officers with the Marion County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit and the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force along with other law enforcement in Marion County participated in the operation in early April. 

Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett says that based on this investigation, investigators have determined that the price of methamphetamine on the streets is at an all-time low and that more and more people are traveling to locations like Chattanooga and Atlanta for the purpose obtaining methamphetamine in order to bring it back to Marion County to use and sale.  

Those arrested include:

Defendant

Charge

Home City

Aaron Phillips

Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine

Jasper, TN

Andrew Kennemore

Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine

Jasper, TN

Maidelyn Cartwright

Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine

Whitwell, TN

Charles Travis Holder

Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine

Guild, TN

Shane Ritchie

Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine

Whitwell, TN

Brittiny Guy

Driving on a Suspended Driver's License

Whitwell, TN

William "Billy" Baker

Violation of Probation Circuit Court related to methamphetamine charges

Whitwell, TN

Cody Farris

Violation of Probation Circuit Court

Whitwell, TN

James Patrick Bryant

Failure to appear in Circuit Court on methamphetamine charges

Jasper, TN

Micheal Hale

Violation of Community Corrections related to methamphetamine charges

Guild, TN

Anise Price

Violation of Probation Circuit Court related to methamphetamine charges

South Pittsburg, TN

Clarence Kilgore

Violation of Probation Circuit Court related to methamphetamine charges

Guild, TN

Tessla Hughes

Violation of Probation Circuit Court related to methamphetamine charges

New Hope, TN

Ross Ramsey

Violation of Probation Circuit Court

Jasper, TN

Tiffany Cope

Possession of Legend Drugs

Jasper, TN

Nicholas Price

Wanted in Alabama for Possession of methamphetamine

Stevenson, AL

Brittany Young

Wanted in Alabama for Possession of methamphetamine

Scottsboro, AL

Charlotte Smith

Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine

Whitwell, TN

Jeffery Poe

Possession of methamphetamine

Jasper, TN

Matthew Smith

Conspiracy to Distribute methamphetamine

Jasper, TN

Amber Hein

Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine

South Pittsburg, TN

Jacob Kirk

Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine

South Pittsburg, TN

Laura Brophy

Possession of methamphetamine for resale

Jasper, TN

Phillip Coffelt

Possession of methamphetamine for resale

Jasper, TN

Patricia Waldrop

Wanted in Giles County for violation of probation.

Pulaski, TN

James Waldrop

Wanted in Giles County for methamphetamine manufacturing

Pulaski, TN

Hope Phommavong

Violation of Probation General Sessions Court

Jasper, TN

Keith White

Possession of methamphetamine for resale

Jasper, TN