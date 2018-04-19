Meth distribution round up leads to 28 arrests in Marion Co.
A week-long undercover operation resulted in the arrests of 28 people in connection with a methamphetamine distribution ring.
Officers with the Marion County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit and the 12th Judicial District Drug Task Force along with other law enforcement in Marion County participated in the operation in early April.
Marion County Sheriff Ronnie Burnett says that based on this investigation, investigators have determined that the price of methamphetamine on the streets is at an all-time low and that more and more people are traveling to locations like Chattanooga and Atlanta for the purpose obtaining methamphetamine in order to bring it back to Marion County to use and sale.
Those arrested include:
|
Defendant
|
Charge
|
Home City
|
Aaron Phillips
|
Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine
|
Jasper, TN
|
Andrew Kennemore
|
Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine
|
Jasper, TN
|
Maidelyn Cartwright
|
Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine
|
Whitwell, TN
|
Charles Travis Holder
|
Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine
|
Guild, TN
|
Shane Ritchie
|
Sale and Delivery of methamphetamine
|
Whitwell, TN
|
Brittiny Guy
|
Driving on a Suspended Driver's License
|
Whitwell, TN
|
William "Billy" Baker
|
Violation of Probation Circuit Court related to methamphetamine charges
|
Whitwell, TN
|
Cody Farris
|
Violation of Probation Circuit Court
|
Whitwell, TN
|
James Patrick Bryant
|
Failure to appear in Circuit Court on methamphetamine charges
|
Jasper, TN
|
Micheal Hale
|
Violation of Community Corrections related to methamphetamine charges
|
Guild, TN
|
Anise Price
|
Violation of Probation Circuit Court related to methamphetamine charges
|
South Pittsburg, TN
|
Clarence Kilgore
|
Violation of Probation Circuit Court related to methamphetamine charges
|
Guild, TN
|
Tessla Hughes
|
Violation of Probation Circuit Court related to methamphetamine charges
|
New Hope, TN
|
Ross Ramsey
|
Violation of Probation Circuit Court
|
Jasper, TN
|
Tiffany Cope
|
Possession of Legend Drugs
|
Jasper, TN
|
Nicholas Price
|
Wanted in Alabama for Possession of methamphetamine
|
Stevenson, AL
|
Brittany Young
|
Wanted in Alabama for Possession of methamphetamine
|
Scottsboro, AL
|
Charlotte Smith
|
Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
|
Whitwell, TN
|
Jeffery Poe
|
Possession of methamphetamine
|
Jasper, TN
|
Matthew Smith
|
Conspiracy to Distribute methamphetamine
|
Jasper, TN
|
Amber Hein
|
Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
|
South Pittsburg, TN
|
Jacob Kirk
|
Criminal Attempt to possess methamphetamine
|
South Pittsburg, TN
|
Laura Brophy
|
Possession of methamphetamine for resale
|
Jasper, TN
|
Phillip Coffelt
|
Possession of methamphetamine for resale
|
Jasper, TN
|
Patricia Waldrop
|
Wanted in Giles County for violation of probation.
|
Pulaski, TN
|
James Waldrop
|
Wanted in Giles County for methamphetamine manufacturing
|
Pulaski, TN
|
Hope Phommavong
|
Violation of Probation General Sessions Court
|
Jasper, TN
|
Keith White
|
Possession of methamphetamine for resale
|
Jasper, TN