“David brings a wealth of experience to the TBI and the proven leadership to continue the great progress the agency has made in making Tennessee safer. As police chief in Knoxville, he took on both urban and rural public safety issues and collaborated with local, state and federal partners to help address some of the region’s most pressing crimes, such as gang activity and human trafficking,” Haslam said in a news release.



Rausch has served in multiple leadership roles in professional law enforcement organizations, including the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He was named the 2017 Chief of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and several federal law enforcement programs. He also has extensive community service involvement.



“I am honored and humbled the governor has selected me for this position. The TBI is an excellent organization with amazing employees dedicated to serving the great state of Tennessee. I look forward to working alongside them to lead the agency into the next chapter and am excited to bring my vision and energy to serve in this capacity,” Rausch said.



Rausch is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Military Police Corps from 1986-1990. He earned a master of science degree in justice administration and a bachelor of arts degree in political science from the University of Louisville.