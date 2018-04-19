Tim Gobble, the former Bradley County Sheriff and East Ridge City Manager is among the 10 finalists for the TBI Director position, according to NBC affiliate WSMV in Nashville.

The current TBI director, Mark Gwyn, announced his retirement for the state agency in February after serving for 14 years. Gwyn's retirement is effective June 1, 2018.

The TBI nominating commission narrowed their list of director candidates for interviews to: