If you have an old children's car seat you’re ready to toss or replace as your kids (or family) grows, Target is making it easy to recycle your old car seats and save money on a new one.

Sunday, Target kicks off their annual car seat trade-in at stores nationwide. Your old seat can earn you a 20% discount for a new one.

April 22 through May 5, bring any unwanted car seats to your local Target store and receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system or stroller from our stores or full online assortment.

Bring your used car seat to the drop-off box located near Target Guest Services, and the team member there will give you your coupon.

Guests can get one coupon per seat dropped off, and the coupon is eligible through May 19, 2018.