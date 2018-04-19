Chattanooga police need your help finding two people they say robbed a Boost Mobile store.

It happened at the location on Wilcox Avenue.

Officers say the two men demanded money from the customers and store clerk. The duo also threatened them with a gun.

One suspect is approximately 6'1", wearing a blue jacket with white stripes and blue jeans. The other suspect is around 5' in height wearing blue jeans. Both were wearing gloves and had their faces covered

The men left with cash and injured the store clerk.