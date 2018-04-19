Philip Fulmer has signed a four-year contract to head the University of Tennessee athletics department.

The former coach took over as UT's Director of Athletics on Dec. 1, 2017, in the midst of a harrowing search for a head football coach.

"Phillip has been a great partner over the last four months and I commend him for the work he has done with our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Chancellor Beverly Davenport said. "Phillip has been connected to the University of Tennessee and its athletics program for more than 40 years and he understands the expectations we have for our athletics department.

"He is surrounded by a very knowledgeable staff that is deeply committed to the success of our student-athletes. I look forward to our continued partnership." she continued.

Fulmer has been busy at the helm, first hiring Jeremy Pruitt as the head football coach and bringing in Eve Rackham—a former AVCA Division I Assistant Coach of the Year—as UT's new volleyball coach.

Fulmer also secured a contract extension for coach Brian Pensky, who led the women's soccer program to a 15-4-2 record last fall and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

"I am very grateful to Chancellor Davenport for the opportunity to continue to serve our outstanding university and its proud legacy," Fulmer said. "The positive momentum established by our talented student-athletes, dedicated coaches, excellent staff, our great alumni and fans has united us all. I am excited to work alongside them as we push forward in pursuit of excellence in all sports."

As under Fulmer's leadership, the men's basketball program had one of its most successful seasons in decades, winning a share of the SEC regular-season championship and individual honors for SEC Coach of the Year Rick Barnes and SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams

"We are all so much better when we are aligned and pushing ahead together," Fulmer added. "A perfect example of turning challenges into opportunities is our men's basketball team this past season. When you care for each other, work really hard and no one cares who gets the credit, lots can be accomplished."