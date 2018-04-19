A shooting in McMinn County has claimed the life of an Englewood man.

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy says that deputies responded to a call around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday and found 22-year-old Jacob Leatherman unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies and first responders attempted CPR but Leatherman died from his injuries.

"So far, it appears that the resident, Micheal Webb, was shooting a 22 rifle in the yard," said Guy. "At some point Webb was stepping back into the residence, the rifle discharged, and Leatherman was shot."

Sheriff Guy tells us the two involved were friends. "The victim had just come over to spend some time there, and hang out. And unfortunately this tragic situation happened."

The Sheriff’s Office is consulting with District Attorney General's Office about the case. Guy says the incident appeared accidental but was still under investigation.