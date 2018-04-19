News
Man suspect in Erlanger art theft
A man suspected of stealing artwork from Erlanger Hospital was captured on camera April 4.
The theft took place April 4 on the first floor of the Baroness Campus.
Security cameras spotted the suspect in the hallways.
If you know the identity of this man, you're asked to call Erlanger Hospital's Security team at 423-778-2573.