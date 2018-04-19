Lack of hand washing and unsafe meat thawing lead this week's violations
A few restaurants came close to failing this week, with familiar violations: staff not properly washing their hands, lack of food safety knowledge and unsafe thawing of frozen meat.
Another very busy week for restaurant and health department inspectors in the Tennessee Valley, with 30 businesses earning perfect scores of 100! Congrats to those staff members.
The 58 Teriyaki Grill at 4762 Highway 58 earned an inspection score of 73 for employees not washing hands properly; workers without solid food safety knowledge, trash around dumpster, the back door was left open during service, several non-food contact surfaces were dirty, trash was not covered in the women's restroom and floors in poor repair.
The Las Margaritas at 1101 Hixson Pike scored a 75 for the inside edge of ice machine being dirty, multiple dirty floors, frozen meat thawing at room temperature, chips uncovered and stored next to hand sink, darkly scarred cutting board, dirty shelves in a storage area and wet containers stacked together.
Buffalo Shack at 1512 Tunnel Blvd. received an 81 for water leaking under the building, dirty vents in venting hood and a clogged faucet at hand sink.
At The Local Juicers on 48 E. Main Street, inspector gave a 82 for growing sprouts in kitchen, a bottle with fermentation in process and no paper towels at the hand sink.
Other Hamilton County restaurants:
- 92 Wendy's 6727 Ringgold Road
- 94 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad Street
- 94 Douglas Bakery 426 MLK Blvd.
- 95 Big Jeffs BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive
- 95 Thai Smile 219 Market Street
- 96 KFC 7428 East Brainerd Road
- 97 Clumpie's Ice Cream 26-B Frazier Avenue
- 97 Rembrandt's Coffee House 204 High Street
- 97 Gondolier's 6901 Lee Highway
- 98 Taconooga 8174 East Brainerd Road
- 98 Uncle Larry's Summit Station 8210 Apison Pike
- 98 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street
- 98 Vine Street Market & Bakery 1313 Hanover Street
- 98 Hardee's 9398 Reco Drive
- 98 Krystal 6199 Lee Highway
- 99 Wendy's 3104 South Broad Street
- 99 Wally's 1600 McCallie Avenue
- 99 Mindy B's Deli 828 Georgia Avenue
- 100 Plant Power Cafe 6215 Lee Highway
- 100 Polar Shaved Ice 6140 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Urban Grind 2193 Park Drive
- 100 Arby's 7314 Shallowford Road
- 100 Chick-fil-a 5740 Highway 153
- 100 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 5694 Brainerd Road
- 100 Dinner on the Diner 4119 Cromwell Road
- 100 Merv's Burgers 6306 Highway 58
Hamilton County hotels:
- 94 La Quinta Inn 5000 New Country Road
- 95 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village
- 100 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way
Hamilton County school cafeterias:
- 89 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Avenue; reasons including personal belongings stored with food; dish machine not dispensing soap/sanitizer properly.
- 95 Standifer Gap SDA School 8255 Standifer Gap Road
- 95 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 98 Bess T Shepherd Elementary 7126 Tyner Road
- 99 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Road
- 99 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd.
- 99 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road
- 100 Westview Elementary 9629 East Brainerd Road
- 100 East Hamilton Middle High School 2015 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 100 Tyner Junior High School 6837 Tyner Road
- 100 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camps Columbus Road
Hamilton County school facilities:
- 91 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road
- 93 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 93 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Road
- 93 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Road
- 96 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd.
- 97 Bess T Shepherd Elementary 7126 Tyner Road
- 98 Westview Elementary 9629 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Grace Baptist Academy 7815 Shallowford Road
Catoosa County:
- 85 Fresher and Better LLC DBA Battlefield Burgers, 794 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 91 Villa Hotel, 5437 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
- 84 Top of the Hill Country Buffet, 118 Remco Dr, Ringgold
- 100 National Health Center, 2403 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 Fazoli's,3016 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 94 O'Charley's LLC, 242 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 99 Wendy's (Alabama Hwy), 5872 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
- Dade County
- 100 Dade County High School, Highway 136, Trenton
- 100 Dade Elementary School, 311 Wolverine Dr., Trenton
- 100 Dade Middle School, Pace Dr., Trenton
- 91 Geneva's Restaurant, 12118 Hwy 136, Trenton
- Murray County
- 98 Budget Inn, 1279 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth
- 100 Super 8, 613 S Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Fort Mountain State Park, Highway 52, E Chatsworth
- 100 The Overlook Inn, 9440 Highway 52 E, Chatsworth
- 91 Little Rome, 1201 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 100 Gladden Middle School, 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth
- 100 North Murray High School, 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Rd, Chatsworth
- 100 Enrollment Learning Complex (ELC), 500 Green Rd, Chatsworth
- 100 Murray County High School, 1001 Green Rd, Chatsworth
Walker County:
- 92 Sonic Drive-In Rossville, 820 Chickamauga, Rossville
- 82 Cafe 7, 1400 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain
Whitfield County:
- 89 Kenny's Restaurant, 1022 Riverbend Rd, Dalton
- 100 Nuestra Salud Es Primero, 1000 Underwood Dr, Dalton
- 99 Blue Ridge Elementary, 100 Bogle St, Dalton
- 98 Country Inn & Suites, 903 W Bridge Rd, Dalton
- 100 Comfort Inn & Suites, 905 W Bridge Rd, Dalton
- 100 Super 8, 869 College Dr, Dalton
- 99 Howard Johnson, 790 College Dr., Dalton