Another very busy week for restaurant and health department inspectors in the Tennessee Valley, with 30 businesses earning perfect scores of 100! Congrats to those staff members.

But a few restaurants came close to failing this week, with violations such as employees not properly washing their hands, lack of food safety knowledge and unsafe thawing of frozen meat.

The 58 Teriyaki Grill at 4762 Highway 58 earned an inspection score of 73 for employees not washing hands properly; workers without solid food safety knowledge, trash around dumpster, the back door was left open during service, several non-food contact surfaces were dirty, trash was not covered in the women's restroom and floors in poor repair.

The Las Margaritas at 1101 Hixson Pike scored a 75 for the inside edge of ice machine being dirty, multiple dirty floors, frozen meat thawing at room temperature, chips uncovered and stored next to hand sink, darkly scarred cutting board, dirty shelves in a storage area and wet containers stacked together.

Buffalo Shack at 1512 Tunnel Blvd. received an 81 for water leaking under the building, dirty vents in venting hood and a clogged faucet at hand sink.

At The Local Juicers on 48 E. Main Street, inspector gave a 82 for growing sprouts in kitchen, a bottle with fermentation in process and no paper towels at the hand sink.

Other Hamilton County restaurants:

92 Wendy's 6727 Ringgold Road

94 Sticky Fingers 420 Broad Street

94 Douglas Bakery 426 MLK Blvd.

95 Big Jeffs BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive

95 Thai Smile 219 Market Street

96 KFC 7428 East Brainerd Road

97 Clumpie's Ice Cream 26-B Frazier Avenue

97 Rembrandt's Coffee House 204 High Street

97 Gondolier's 6901 Lee Highway

98 Taconooga 8174 East Brainerd Road

98 Uncle Larry's Summit Station 8210 Apison Pike

98 The Daily Ration 1220 Dartmouth Street

98 Vine Street Market & Bakery 1313 Hanover Street

98 Hardee's 9398 Reco Drive

98 Krystal 6199 Lee Highway

99 Wendy's 3104 South Broad Street

99 Wally's 1600 McCallie Avenue

99 Mindy B's Deli 828 Georgia Avenue

100 Plant Power Cafe 6215 Lee Highway

100 Polar Shaved Ice 6140 East Brainerd Road

100 Urban Grind 2193 Park Drive

100 Arby's 7314 Shallowford Road

100 Chick-fil-a 5740 Highway 153

100 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 5694 Brainerd Road

100 Dinner on the Diner 4119 Cromwell Road

100 Merv's Burgers 6306 Highway 58

Hamilton County hotels:

94 La Quinta Inn 5000 New Country Road

95 Days Inn 2350 Shallowford Village

100 La Quinta Inn 7051 McCutcheon Road

100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way

Hamilton County school cafeterias:

89 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Avenue; reasons including personal belongings stored with food; dish machine not dispensing soap/sanitizer properly.

95 Standifer Gap SDA School 8255 Standifer Gap Road

95 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

98 Bess T Shepherd Elementary 7126 Tyner Road

99 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Road

99 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd.

99 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road

100 Westview Elementary 9629 East Brainerd Road

100 East Hamilton Middle High School 2015 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

100 Tyner Junior High School 6837 Tyner Road

100 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camps Columbus Road

Hamilton County school facilities:

91 McConnell Elementary 8629 Camp Columbus Road

93 Ooltewah Middle School 5100 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

93 Tyner High School 6836 Tyner Road

93 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Road

96 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd.

97 Bess T Shepherd Elementary 7126 Tyner Road

98 Westview Elementary 9629 East Brainerd Road

100 Grace Baptist Academy 7815 Shallowford Road

Catoosa County:

85 Fresher and Better LLC DBA Battlefield Burgers, 794 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

91 Villa Hotel, 5437 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold

84 Top of the Hill Country Buffet, 118 Remco Dr, Ringgold

100 National Health Center, 2403 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Fazoli's,3016 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

94 O'Charley's LLC, 242 Battlefield Pkwy, Ft. Oglethorpe

99 Wendy's (Alabama Hwy), 5872 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold

Dade County

100 Dade County High School, Highway 136, Trenton

100 Dade Elementary School, 311 Wolverine Dr., Trenton

100 Dade Middle School, Pace Dr., Trenton

91 Geneva's Restaurant, 12118 Hwy 136, Trenton

Murray County

98 Budget Inn, 1279 Highway 411 S, Chatsworth

100 Super 8, 613 S Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Fort Mountain State Park, Highway 52, E Chatsworth

100 The Overlook Inn, 9440 Highway 52 E, Chatsworth

91 Little Rome, 1201 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

100 Gladden Middle School, 700 Old Dalton Ellijay Rd, Chatsworth

100 North Murray High School, 2568 Mt. Carmel Church Rd, Chatsworth

100 Enrollment Learning Complex (ELC), 500 Green Rd, Chatsworth

100 Murray County High School, 1001 Green Rd, Chatsworth

Walker County:

92 Sonic Drive-In Rossville, 820 Chickamauga, Rossville

82 Cafe 7, 1400 Patten Rd, Lookout Mountain

