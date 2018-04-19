So a first step in keeping your computer is to avoid malware by using an anti-malware program and avoiding any clicks on suspicious links. If a computer gets infected with ransomware and you refuse to pay the $400 or so that the hackers demand in order to get it back, the computer will have to be thrown away.

"Right now the biggest thing I see, other than malware, in slowing down or bogging it down is physical hard drives going bad", said Gray. He explains that older hard drives spin over 5-thousand times a minute. Eventually, that'll cause a problem. Gray says replacing spinning hard drives with new Solid State or SSD drives will extend the life of any computer.

"By replacing a machine today that's slow because the hard drive is starting to wear, you can get a brand new machine and sometimes increase the speed 10 times of what it was when it was brand new", he said.

"So instead of throwing those things in the garbage or the dump where they shouldn't be, you can extend the life on this."

Why is it so important? According to the EPA, Americans trash around 255 thousand tons of computers every year that winds up in landfills.

"There's a lot of lead in this, a lot of chromium that's in here. Even the hard drive itself, you've got magnets, you have a lot of stuff that really should not pop up in the landfill," said Gray.

Other things you should do to extend the life of your computer: