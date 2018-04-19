Start digging the jackets back out of the closet. After a ridiculously warm, pleasant day yesterday, we will see temps behind a front that moved through plummeting this afternoon. Expect highs to be only in the mid to upper 50s, and the northwest winds blowing at 10-15 mph will make it blustery throughout the day. Temps will continue to cool down tonight.

It will be flat out cold Friday morning as we drop into the mid to upper 30s. After the cold start, we will warm nicely with the high climbing to about 70. Saturday will be similar with a cool start in the low 40s and a high of 71 under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday an area of low pressure will move through and stall over the area bringing in rain Sunday afternoon after a high of 67. The rain will last on and off through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts could range from 2"-3" Sunday through Tuesday.

David Karnes

