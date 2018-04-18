CHATTANOOGA (gomocs.com) – Celie Hudson tossed her second consecutive one-hitter and head coach Frank Reed notched his 600th career victory at UTC during a 2-1 win over Tennessee State at Frost Stadium on Wednesday evening.



Following the win, Chattanooga has won six-straight games and eight of their last nine to climb to 22-22 overall this season.



An eight-time SoCon Coach of the Year selection, Reed is the conference's all-time win leader and holds an impressive 1,076-490 career record between UTC and Chattanooga State.



Full game recap can be found below.



Chattanooga 2, Tennessee State 0

Both teams combined for only five hits with the Mocs out-hitting the opposition 4-1. It marks the seventh-straight game Chattanooga has out-hit their opponent.



In the bottom of the second, Aly Walker drew a one-out walk and later advanced to second on a Katie Corum sacrifice bunt. Amanda Beltran followed up with an RBI double to the left-center gap to give the Mocs a 1-0 lead.



After a scoreless third inning for both squads, UTC would add a run in the bottom of the fourth on a Walker solo homerun to straight-away center to extend out to a 2-0 advantage. Walker's third homerun of the season would be all the Mocs needed to capture the win.



Hudson (11-10) threw all seven innings and allowed just one hit while striking out four. She has now won five-straight starts and has allowed only eight hits and one run (none earned) over her last 21 innings of work.



Four different Mocs picked up hits with two of them going for extra-bases. Walker finished the game 1-for-3 with a homerun and RBI while Beltran ended 1-for-2 with a double and hit-by-pitch. Brook Womack and Ashley Conner added singles in the victory.



» Up Next

Chattanooga will head to UNCG (34-8, 9-1 SoCon) this weekend for a crucial three-game Southern Conference series. Saturday's doubleheader will be broadcasted LIVE on the SoCon Digital Network while Sunday's series finale will be on ESPN .