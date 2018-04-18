TN state parks seek your input on improvements
Tennessee State Parks is seeking public input to inform park business plans at a series of community meetings this month. Public meetings will be hosted at 20 state parks on April 19 and April 24 where community members are invited to hear about current and future park improvement projects and provide comments.
Public comments can also be submitted online until May 24, 2018 at the following link: https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/tspbusiness_plans_comment.
Specific meeting information is below. All meetings will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. local time.
|
PARK
|
MEETING DATE
|
MEETING LOCATION
|
Booker T. Washington
|
April 19
|
Tuskegee Airmen Lodge
|
Chickasaw State Park
|
April 19
|
Sagamore Lodge
20 Cabin Ln.
|
David Crockett Birthplace State Park
|
April 19
|
Visitor Center
1245 Davy Crockett Park Rd., Limestone, TN 37681
|
Edgar Evins State Park
|
April 19
|
Interpretive Center
1630 Edgar Evins State Park Rd.
Silver Point, TN 38582
|
Fall Creek Falls State Park
|
April 19
|
Recreation Building
2536 Lakeside Dr.
Spencer, TN 38585
|
Frozen Head State Park
|
April 19
|
Visitor Center
964 Flat Fork Rd.
Wartburg, TN 37887
|
Harrison Bay State Park
|
April 19
|
Recreation Hall
8411 Harrison Bay Rd.
Harrison, TN 37341
|
Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail State Park
|
April 19
|
Lafollette Recreation Center
300 Beach St.
Lafollette, TN 37766
|
Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park
|
April 19
|
Visitor Center
910 Riddick Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
|
South Cumberland State Park
|
April 19
|
Visitor Center
11745 US 41
Monteagle, TN 37356
|
Tims Ford State Park
|
April 19
|
Visitor Center
570 Tims Ford Dr.
Winchester, TN 37398
|
Natchez Trace State Park
|
April 19
|
Visitor Center
24845 Natchez Trace Rd.
Wildersville, TN 38388
|
Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park
|
April 19
|
Interpretive Center
1825 Pilot Knob Rd.
Eva, TN 38333
|
Paris Landing State Park
|
April 19
|
Inn, Conference Room A
400 Lodge Rd.
Buchanan, TN 38222
|
Pickwick Landing State Park
|
April 19
|
Inn, Captain’s Galley Restuarant
120 Playground Loop
Pickwick Dam, TN 38365
|
Henry Horton State Park
|
April 24
|
Inn, Conference Rooms A & B
4209 Nashville Hwy.
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
|
Montgomery Bell State Park
|
April 24
|
Visitor Center
1020 Jackson Hill Rd.
Burns, TN 37029
|
Pickett CCC Memorial State Park
|
April 24
|
Group Camp Assembly Hall
4605 Pickett Park Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556
|
Reelfoot Lake State Park
|
April 24
|
Visitor Center, Ellington Hall
2595 State Route 21
Tiptonville, TN 38079
|
Standing Stone State Park
|
April 24
|
Tea Room
1674 Standing Stone Park Hwy.
Hilham, TN 38568