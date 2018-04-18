Tennessee State Parks is seeking public input to inform park business plans at a series of community meetings this month. Public meetings will be hosted at 20 state parks on April 19 and April 24 where community members are invited to hear about current and future park improvement projects and provide comments.

Public comments can also be submitted online until May 24, 2018 at the following link: https://stateoftennessee.formstack.com/forms/tspbusiness_plans_comment.

Specific meeting information is below. All meetings will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. local time.

PARK

MEETING DATE

MEETING LOCATION

Booker T. Washington

April 19

Tuskegee Airmen Lodge
5801 Champion Rd.
Chattanooga, TN 37416

Chickasaw State Park

April 19

Sagamore Lodge

20 Cabin Ln.
Henderson, TN 38340

David Crockett Birthplace State Park

April 19

Visitor Center

1245 Davy Crockett Park Rd., Limestone, TN 37681

Edgar Evins State Park

April 19

Interpretive Center

1630 Edgar Evins State Park Rd.

Silver Point, TN 38582

Fall Creek Falls State Park

April 19

Recreation Building

2536 Lakeside Dr.

Spencer, TN 38585

Frozen Head State Park

April 19

Visitor Center

964 Flat Fork Rd.

Wartburg, TN 37887

Harrison Bay State Park

April 19

Recreation Hall

8411 Harrison Bay Rd.

Harrison, TN 37341

Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Scenic Trail State Park

April 19

Lafollette Recreation Center

300 Beach St.

Lafollette, TN 37766

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

April 19

Visitor Center

910 Riddick Rd.

Millington, TN 38053

South Cumberland State Park

April 19

Visitor Center

11745 US 41

Monteagle, TN 37356

Tims Ford State Park

April 19

Visitor Center

570 Tims Ford Dr.

Winchester, TN 37398

Natchez Trace State Park

April 19

Visitor Center

24845 Natchez Trace Rd.

Wildersville, TN 38388

Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park

April 19

Interpretive Center

1825 Pilot Knob Rd.

Eva, TN 38333

Paris Landing State Park

April 19

Inn, Conference Room A

400 Lodge Rd.

Buchanan, TN 38222

Pickwick Landing State Park

April 19

Inn, Captain’s Galley Restuarant

120 Playground Loop

Pickwick Dam, TN 38365

Henry Horton State Park

April 24

Inn, Conference Rooms A & B

4209 Nashville Hwy.

Chapel Hill, TN 37034

Montgomery Bell State Park

April 24

Visitor Center

1020 Jackson Hill Rd.

Burns, TN 37029

Pickett CCC Memorial State Park

April 24

Group Camp Assembly Hall

4605 Pickett Park Hwy, Jamestown, TN 38556

Reelfoot Lake State Park

April 24

Visitor Center, Ellington Hall

2595 State Route 21

Tiptonville, TN 38079

Standing Stone State Park

April 24

Tea Room

1674 Standing Stone Park Hwy.

Hilham, TN 38568