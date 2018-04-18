Special Event Street Closures for April 18 - April 22

Thursday, April 19 to Sunday, April 22: Reggie White Blvd will be closed between the entrance to the skate park and W 19th Street from 8 am on 4/19 until 8 pm on 4/22 for the 4 Bridges Arts Festival.

Friday, April 20: Walnut Street will be closed between 5th Street and 6th Street from 9 am until 1:30 pm for the UNUM Celebrates Earth Day Street Fair.

Saturday, April 21: N Willow Street between Jackson Street and Raulston Street and part of Sharp Street will be closed from 11 am until 6 pm for the CDOT and Songbirds Foundation sponsored, Block and Roll, Churchville Neighborhood Block Party.

Saturday, April 21: Baker Street will be closed between Dalton and Jarnigan Avenue from 8:30 am until 4:30 pm for the Clean and Green Work Day and Picnic.

Saturday, April 21: Fagan Street will be closed between E 38th Street and Workman Road from 10 am until 4:30 pm for the Alton Park Street Festival and Cleanup.

Saturday, April 21: Georgia Avenue will be closed between E 8th Street and Patten Pkwy from 9 am until 9 pm for an art crosswalk installation.

Saturday, April 21: Long Street will be closed between W Main Street and W 16th Street from 9 am until 10:30 am for an art crosswalk installation.

Saturday, April 21: E 17th Street will be closed between Long Street and Market Street from 10:30 am until 12 noon for an art crosswalk installation.

McBrien Road: The right lanes in each direction of McBrien Road will be closed between S. Terrace and N. Terrace from 4/18 at 8 pm until 4/19 at 5 am for utility work. Please follow the flagging and transition directions through the work zone.

Moore Road: The right lane of northbound Moore Road will be closed between S. Terrace and N. Terrace from 4/19 at 8 pm until 4/20 at 4 am for utility work. Please follow the flagging and transition directions through the work zone.



3200 Hixson Pike: From April 23 until May 1, the right southbound lane of 3200 Hixson Pike will be close daily from 9 am until 3 pm for utility work.