Food City groundbreaking in Ringgold

Food City groundbreaking in Dalton

UPDATE April 19, 2018:

Food City is constructing a new store at 540 Highway US-41 in Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe. The 49,700+ square foot supermarket is expected to open fall of 2018 and will serve as the area’s second location.

UPDATE April 19, 2018:

Food City is constructing a new store on West Walnut Avenue in Dalton, GA. The 48,600+ square foot supermarket will include a wide variety of product selections and services in a convenient, easy to shop format. The Dalton Food City is expected to open fall of 2018 and will serve as the area’s second location.

“The Dalton area residents have certainly been supportive of our company and we’re extremely excited to have the opportunity to provide our loyal customers with a new, state-of-the-art Food City,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The location includes an in-store bakery/deli, complete with a hot food bar, large café seating area, pizzeria and deluxe fresh food bar, featuring a wide variety of soup, wings, salad and fruit selections. Full service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top quality meats that are all-natural with no solutions added, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments go well beyond the normal fare with a huge selection of gourmet, international and specialty items. The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more. Rapid checkout service is provided by seven traditional check-out lanes and four self-check-outs.

For added convenience, the store will also include a Food City Pharmacy offering a full range of services and several award winning energy saving concepts, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting.

ORIGINAL STORY April 18, 2018

Food City officials say construction is well underway on the new Mission Ridge Food City in Walker County. The 38,100+ square foot supermarket is being constructed on the site of the former location, and will be complete by early summer.

“The Mission Ridge area residents have certainly been supportive of our company and we’re excited to have the opportunity to build a new, larger, much improved Food City to replace the former outdated facility,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The company temporarily closed the Mission Ridge store earlier this year to make way for construction of the new state-of-the-art supermarket. “As you can imagine, closing the store, even temporarily was an extremely difficult decision for our company,” says Smith. “Unfortunately, it was the only viable option that would allow us to safely build the new store on the site. However, our customers can rest assured that we are utilizing every resource at our disposal to erect the new structure in the quickest, safest manner possible, to minimize shopping interruption and inconvenience.”

Food City’s Battlefield Parkway location in Fort Oglethorpe, as well as their Chickamauga Avenue store in Rossville are available for Mission Ridge customers during the temporary closing.

The new location will include an in-store bakery/deli, complete with a hot food bar, expanded café and seating area, plus full service meat and seafood departments. In-house meat cutters will hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments will also be a part of the store. Rapid checkout service will be provided by five traditional check-out lanes, one express lane and four self-check-outs. The store will also offer a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a drive-thru, and a Food City Gas N’ Go, featuring a three pump station, including diesel fuel.

The new location will also feature several energy saving concepts, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.

The Mission Ridge store associates were also temporarily transferred to other area Food City locations during the closing.