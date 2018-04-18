UPDATE: Community members in Hixson were updated on a major development coming soon to Highway 153.

This public meeting allowed people to get clarity on construction.

The president of the development company says they have included community input every step of the way.

At the meeting there were a few questions, mainly about traffic.

Hillocks Farm is the name for the proposed development on Highway 153 in Hixson.

The Scenic Land Company wanted to bring the community up-to-speed on the new plans. Those plans will have less retail place and more single-family detached homes.

“It's in a perfect location and the demand is there so just makes sense to move forward with that,” said Duane Horton, Scenic Land Company, president.

City Councilman Chip Henderson is excited to introduce a large development like this to his district.

He says this could increase more opportunities for Hixson.

“More taxpayers I think that there's 170 new residents here and they will all be tax payers,” said Councilman Chip Henderson, District 1.

Henderson says these tax revenues will help fund community needs.

“Since I've been on the council it’s infrastructure making sure that we have the roads are paved we have sidewalks,” said Henderson.

Marty McDougal and her husband Walter have been living in the Hixson area more than 30 years.

They say they don't see anything wrong with the new development but they are concerned about traffic.

“That's mainly what we were trying to see and if they were going to use our street for a truck you know trucks going into the commercial,” said Marty McDougal, community member.

“Our traffic circle it's one of the largest in the area so I think that that has been addressed well,” said Horton.

Horton says he's hoping to make an announcement soon with a list of the retailer coming to this new shopping center.

PREVIOUS STORY: The developer of a mixed-use development in Hixson is meeting with residents Wednesday night.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the latest updates on Hillock Farms.

City Councilman Chip Henderson will hold the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Hixson Community Center on School Drive.

The current development plan provides for a 280-unit multi-family development, 500,000 square feet of retail space, 250,000 square feet of office space and 60 acres of green space and open areas.

Channel 3's Kasey Freeman will be at the meeting and will bring you updates as they become available.