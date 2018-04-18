Rick Rushworth, principal at Lookout Valley Middle/High School, has been named the recipient of a 2018 Tennessee Music Education Association’s Outstanding Administrator award. Rushworth received the honor at the TMEA annual conference in at Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville. TMEA gives the award to administrators providing significant leadership in support of music education.

Rushworth, a former band director, is described as an ardent supporter of music programs in Hamilton County and especially at Lookout Valley Middle/High. He attends concerts and band competitions the school participates in during the year. He has even joined in and played tuba with the band at school events.

“He has not only encouraged more music classes at Lookout Valley, but he was actively involved in the school adding an after-school jazz band program,” said Shannon Stephens, the school's band director and music teacher.