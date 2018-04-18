News
Bradley County Sheriff's Office 2017 manhunt sparks $5 million-plus lawsuit
The lawsuit, filed in Bradley County Circuit Court, seeks $3 million in actual damages and $3 million in punitive damages for "fright, disfigurement, scarring, pain and suffering" from dog bites during the arrest.
Wednesday, April 18th 2018
A Georgia motorist has settled a claim against the Bradley County Sheriff's Office in a 2017 incident in which Sheriff Eric Watson crossed the state line and jerked him out of his truck at gunpoint.
And Watson's true target during that April 16, 2017, manhunt has filed a $5 million-plus lawsuit against the sheriff and one of his deputies, Eduardo Choate.
