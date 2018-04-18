On Tuesday, April 17, 2018, David Byron Jones, 61, of Chatsworth, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 180 months in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine (meth) in East Tennessee.



Jones pleaded guilty in January 2018. According to his plea agreement on file with U.S. District Court, he admitted to being responsible for at least 1.5 kilograms but less than 4.5 kilograms of actual meth.



In 2016, local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together began an investigation into an evolving meth distribution network that was distributing multiple kilogram quantities of meth in and around Hawkins County, Tennessee. Jones, who lived in north Georgia, supplied this organization with meth that was then distributed by members.



The convictions are the result of a 49-count indictment that also charged the following individuals for their roles in the conspiracy: