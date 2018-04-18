It’s been about a month since the March for our Lives movement across the country, but here in the Tennessee Valley the mission continues.

Students from several schools left for Washington D.C. Wednesday morning to meet with local congressional representatives about gun reform.

They will spend about 11 hours on the road to our nation’s capital to make sure their voice is heard.

"It’s better when we look them in the eyes and are they physically as student who fear for their lives and tell them that we want a change,” said Anika Iqbal, with Chattanooga Students Leading Change.

About two weeks ago, they went to Nashville to speak with Governor Bill Haslam.

Now they're on their way to Washington D.C. to meet with Tennessee Congressman Chuck Fleischmann, Sen. Bob Corker and Sen. Lamar Alexander.

They say the Florida school shooting motivated them to speak up.

"After the parkland shooting and all of the shootings that have gone on in America since Columbine, students are beginning to have a voice,” said Iqbal.

They're called "Chattanooga Students Leading Change,” one of many student activist groups pushing for gun reform.

Some have been criticized for pushing "the adult" agenda, but these students say that's not the case.

"I am grateful for the adults that helped us arrange meetings and get supplies that we need but it is entirely student-fueled movement,” said Iqbal.

While they’re on the road they'll craft their messages they want to deliver, focusing on red flag laws, universal background checks, and regulations on assault-style weapons.

These students hope to be a voice for their fellow students at home and across the country.

"This is a bunch of students from Chattanooga who care enough to go out and meet with representatives because we don't feel safe at school,” Graham Shults, Chattanooga Students Leading Change.