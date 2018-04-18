The Wu-Tang Clan has a new homey — and his name is James Comey.

The ousted FBI director met the straight outta Staten Island rappers backstage at CBS' “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday where they joked about recovering some long-lost treasure — their “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” album.

“Workin on getting that album back from the feds... Wu Tang forever,” Ghostface Killah (aka Dennis Coles) posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself with the former G-man and fellow rapper Method Man (aka Clifford Smith).

Comey was on the show as part of his publicity tour for his best-selling tell-all book about President Donald Trump, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”