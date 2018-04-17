DENVER, CO— Uber says it has banned a Denver-area driver from its app and is investigating after a University of Denver professor described a “terrifying” Uber ride to the airport in a series of tweets Tuesday morning.

“He said he was going to ‘take me to a hotel’ and got off the highway. We got to a stop light. I started yelling ‘let me out of the f---ing car’ and he wouldn’t unlock the doors,” law professor Nancy Leong wrote on Twitter. “I started pounding on the windows until some construction workers looked over.”

“He unlocked the doors and I jumped out but my suitcase was in the trunk,” she continued. “I started screaming and pounding on the trunk until he popped it open. Then he got out of the car and started coming toward me.”

Leong posted that she called another Uber so she wouldn’t miss her flight.