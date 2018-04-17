MINNEAPOLIS -- How can you get close to the Super Bowl without having a ticket?

One way to immerse yourself in the experience for a week is by being a Super Bowl volunteer.

Atlanta will need at least 10,000 volunteers for the week of Super Bowl LIII. With the game less than a year out, the game officials have begun launching their programs for interviewing and hiring volunteers.

They planned a kickoff event in March in their search for at least 20,000 applicants. They will narrow the applicants down to roughly 15,000 people to interview, then select 10,000 volunteers for the week of the game.