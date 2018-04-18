UPDATE: TN Ready testing vendor Questar released a statement Wednesday morning about the problems plaguing their systems that prevented some students from taking their tests.

Brad Baumgartner, Chief Operating Officer for Questar said:

"At approximately 8:45am, CT Questar became aware of an issue that prevented students from logging on to or submitting tests. At this time, we are investigating the cause. Initial findings indicate it is external to our online delivery platform. We are working with our hosting vendor to determine the root cause and have taken necessary measures to allow students to resume successful testing. At this time, testing has resumed."

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee's student assessment test has had more problems and state lawmakers are fuming.

State education officials announced on Tuesday that there appears to have been a deliberate attack of the computer system of the company that administers the online test. Education officials have stressed that no student data was compromised.

It is the latest issue with the TNReady test, which has been plagued with problems for the last few years, and one state lawmaker has vowed to make changes in the law before the General Assembly adjourns for the year.

Republican Rep. William Lamberth of Cottontown has filed amendments that would require the tests to be taken on paper. Lamberth also wants to make sure teachers are not evaluated based on any results from this year's test.