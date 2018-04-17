News
Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen
16-year-old Dariton Lebrone Weams ran away from his home.
Tuesday, April 17th 2018, 1:30 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, April 17th 2018, 1:30 pm EDT
The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them locate a missing teen.
He was last seen in the area of Princess Lane in Rossville, GA.
Weams is 6'2" and weighs 158 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information about where Weams may be or you have seen him, please call Detective John Cunningham at (706)935-2424 or the Catoosa County 911 Center at (706)935-2323.