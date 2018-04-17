It’s almost too late to advise you not to wait until the last minute to do your taxes because the last minutes are almost here.

Your taxes must be postmarked before midnight Tuesday. Until then, you still have time to fill out all those forms, but the clock is ticking. Soon, the procrastinators will have to face the inevitable deadline.

"I checked to see if they can get me more money than I can get on my own, so I usually go check with them as well," Floyd Vinson said.

Floyd Vinson is filing in person at H&R Block on tax day. He’s one of the millions the IRS says still need to submit their tax return. It means a busy day for people preparing your taxes.

"If somebody shows up and we're getting ready to shut the lights out, we turn them back on and do their tax return,” Walter Coffman, with H&R Block, said.

The phones have been ringing off the hook at the Rossville Boulevard H&R Block. Tax experts say even if you owe, you should still file.

"If you put it off and don't file and miss the deadline, then the IRS penalties can increase what you owe by as much as 25 percent,” Coffman explained.

You can file for an extension, but you should estimate what you might owe to avoid penalties.

"And that's an extension to file, not an extension to pay,” he emphasized.

The consequence for not filing will vary by person.

"Even though I can do it on my own, I’ll probably still use them because I really like them; they are really good,” Vinson said.