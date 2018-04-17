UPDATE: The Tennessee Department of Education said that students taking the TNReady test experienced issues again Tuesday.

According to a tweet from the TN Department of Education, there may have been a "deliberate attack" on Questar's data center. Questar is the company that administers the testing system.

They added that the system is being reset, and they have shared additional information with directors of schools.

Candice McQueen, education commissioner, said, "to our knowledge, no student data has been compromised."

Tim Hensley of Hamilton County Schools said they have stopped testing for the day.

"Students and schools reported connection issues today starting between 9:30 and 10:30," Hensley said. We stopped schools from beginning new tests for the day at 11 a.m. We will not test for the rest of today. Hamilton County Schools will wait for instructions from the state before we resume testing."

A technical issue caused login issues for students, including some from Hamilton County, Monday.

Channel 3 reached out to other school systems in our viewing area to learn if they are still testing.

Marion County is monitoring the situation. They cannot upload any tests currently, but they are trying.

Students in McMinn County have started and completed one test. They are trying to upload their tests. They have canceled afternoon tests. They canceled tests Monday as well.

Testing at Cleveland City schools does not start until Wednesday.

Channel 3 has reached out to Bradley County and Rhea County. We are waiting to hear back.