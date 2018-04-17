Walker County is looking to increase the number of storm chasers in North Georgia.

On May 1, Walker County's Emergency Management Agency will team up with its counterpart in Dade County and the National Weather Service to host a SKYWARN Storm Spotter training class.

The class is free and is open to the public. It will take place at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring at 6:00 pm. Registration is not necessary.

Boaters, amateur radio operators, public utility workers, law enforcement personnel and people with an interest in weather are encouraged to attend.

Topics covered will include:

Basic radar interpretation

Identifying storm features

How to report storm information