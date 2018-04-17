Good Tuesday. With a freezing start, you will want to grab the coat this morning, but you will be able to set it aside this afternoon as high temperatures shoot into the low 70s with sunny, blue skies.

Wednesday will start much more mild with low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs will get even warmer ahead of another front Wednesday afternoon. Look for it to climb to 78 degrees. Clouds will build in Wednesday evening, but the chance for rain will only be about 20%.

Behind that front we will cool back down Thursday. After a mild start in the morning with lows around 50 degrees, we will only make it to about 61 in the afternoon.

Friday will be cool as well. You will want the jacket in the morning as it cools to about 40. Friday afternoon will be sunny and 65.

Saturday will sport a chilly start with morning temps in the upper 30s and low 40s, but we will warm nicely to a pleasant 71.

Sunday will start great, and be comfortable through most of the day. We will make it to 68 for the high, then clouds will build in, and we will have late afternoon showers moving in that will linger through Monday.

David Karnes

