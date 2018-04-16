Business wins fight with City of Jacksonville after cited for mi - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Business wins fight with City of Jacksonville after cited for military flags

JACKSONVILLE, FL. (WTLV) -- A Jacksonville business won its feud with the City of Jacksonville after city employees cited the shop for flying military flags.

The store manager for Jaguar Power Sports, a motorcycle dealership at 4680 Blanding Blvd., posted the rant to social media.

"That's right, we just got a ticket ... for flying military flags," he said. " ... They told us to take them down or go to court over it. Are you serious right now?"

    The manager further claims that a COJ employee was also rude to one of its customers, a veteran, telling him "you did nothing for our country."

    The manager further claims that a COJ employee was also rude to one of its customers, a veteran, telling him "you did nothing for our country."

