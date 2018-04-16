Business wins fight with City of Jacksonville after cited for military flags

Jarratt Turner, 36, was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for multiple counts of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. “The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release.More
The manager further claims that a COJ employee was also rude to one of its customers, a veteran, telling him "you did nothing for our country."More
Attorneys have asked a federal court to release Manuel Duran. Court documents allege the 42-year-old reporter is being silenced after writing stories critical of the Memphis police department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.More
According to South Carolina Department of Corrections, multiple crews responded to an incident on Sunday night that reportedly involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations.More
The FDA reported that Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, recalled the eggs distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.More
Harry Anderson, best known for his leading role in the “Night Court” sitcom in the ‘80s, died Monday morning at his home in Asheville, police officials said.More
Cosha A. Young is facing two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect.More
Feeling a little gloomy about Tax Day? April 17 might be one of the most dreaded days for Americans this year, but some businesses are hoping to change that with some classic comfort: food.More
Several areas saw some of the white stuff today.More
It happened in the 4800 block of Tibbs Bridge Road shortly after 6:00 p.m.More
Former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment, a Bush family spokesman said Sunday.More
At least 3 people are recovering after being involved in a crash in East Ridge Sunday morning.More
