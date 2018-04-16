‘Night Court’ actor found dead in his Asheville home, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Harry Anderson, best known for his leading role in the “Night Court” sitcom in the ‘80s, died Monday morning at his home in Asheville, police officials said.

Police were called to Anderson’s home before 8 a.m., according to Christina Hallingse, Asheville police public information officer.

Hallingse said foul play is not suspected.

Anderson was born on Oct. 14, 1952, in Newport, Rhode Island.

