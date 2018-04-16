UPDATE: The Georgia State Patrol now says the 4-year-old involved in Monday's crash on Tibbs Bridge Road is still alive.

In an earlier release, GSP said the child had died. Tuesday afternoon, they said they misidentified the child, and he is still living.

The child was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga, but his condition is not known at this time.

Sgt. Chad Harris of the GSP said a black Honda Accord was traveling east when it struck a silver Lexus IS350 traveling west.

The two vehicles were navigating a curve when they collided near the centerline of the roadway.

The 4-year-old boy was the only passenger in the Accord. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in Dalton Monday evening.

It happened in the 4800 block of Tibbs Bridge Road shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The GSP says two vehicles are involved in the crash, but details are limited at this time.

The condition of those involved is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.