UPDATE: GSP investigating crash in Dalton

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in Dalton Monday evening.

It happened in the 4800 block of Tibbs Bridge Road shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The GSP says two vehicles are involved in the crash, but details are limited at this time.

The condition of those involved is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

