Forever Family: Joshua & Joseph

In this week's Forever Family, we introduce you to two teenage brothers who want to stay together.

They are 15-year-old Joseph and 12-year-old Joshua.

Joshua and Joseph play off each other. They seem know what the other is thinking.

The boys like to be active after school.

Joseph likes to go to track practice. Joshua likes to run, but not as a structured activity.

Both boys like cars and think of the day they can buy one of their own.

If you would like to make Joshua and Joseph a member of your Forever Family, their Tennessee state identification number is TN0101.