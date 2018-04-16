Need to know: 2018 Orange & White Game on April 21

Police Chief Perry Beise said the victims — aged 8, 9 and 13 — suffered "superficial wounds" requiring stitches after the attack.More
Police Chief Perry Beise said the victims — aged 8, 9 and 13 — suffered "superficial wounds" requiring stitches after the attack.More
A Tennessee bill that would require the disclosure of who paid for political ads on social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook is likely dead for the year.More
A Tennessee bill that would require the disclosure of who paid for political ads on social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook is likely dead for the year.More
Garry Frank of WXMI-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, went on a rant to colleagues because they weren't excited about his forecast. Video of the rant has gone viral with more than 1.3 million views since it originally aired Tuesday.More
Garry Frank of WXMI-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, went on a rant to colleagues because they weren't excited about his forecast. Video of the rant has gone viral with more than 1.3 million views since it originally aired Tuesday.More
Feeling a little gloomy about Tax Day? April 17 might be one of the most dreaded days for Americans this year, but some businesses are hoping to change that with some classic comfort: food.More
Feeling a little gloomy about Tax Day? April 17 might be one of the most dreaded days for Americans this year, but some businesses are hoping to change that with some classic comfort: food.More
It happened in the 4800 block of Tibbs Bridge Road shortly after 6:00 p.m.More
It happened in the 4800 block of Tibbs Bridge Road shortly after 6:00 p.m.More
The manager further claims that a COJ employee was also rude to one of its customers, a veteran, telling him "you did nothing for our country."More
The manager further claims that a COJ employee was also rude to one of its customers, a veteran, telling him "you did nothing for our country."More
Harry Anderson, best known for his leading role in the “Night Court” sitcom in the ‘80s, died Monday morning at his home in Asheville, police officials said.More
Harry Anderson, best known for his leading role in the “Night Court” sitcom in the ‘80s, died Monday morning at his home in Asheville, police officials said.More
Several areas saw some of the white stuff today.More
Several areas saw some of the white stuff today.More
The FDA reported that Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, recalled the eggs distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.More
The FDA reported that Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana, recalled the eggs distributed from the farm in Hyde County, North Carolina.More
The boys are brothers who hope to find a Forever Family that will allow them to stay together.More
The boys are brothers who hope to find a Forever Family that will allow them to stay together.More
Jarratt Turner, 36, was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for multiple counts of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. “The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release.More
Jarratt Turner, 36, was sentenced to 105 years in prison on Monday for multiple counts of child pornography and transportation of child pornography. “The sentence imposed by the Court should insure that this defendant will never have another opportunity to inflict his perverted sexual desires upon another innocent child,” said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release.More