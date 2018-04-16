Need to know: 2018 Orange & White Game on April 21

Fans will get their first look at the new Vols, under first year head coach Jeremy Pruitt, this weekend.

The annual Orange and White Game will kick off at 2 p.m. on April 21 at Neyland Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Pruitt wants the spring game to be as much like a football Saturday in the fall.

"There's something about going out into Neyland Stadium and playing the game," Pruitt said. "One thing that we want to do, from the coaches to the trainers and managers, and everyone in the entire organization, we want to approach the spring game and actually play a game.

The first team offense will take on the first team defense in game with standard scoring and rules.

o add to the game day atmosphere, UT is adding some fan-friendly fun to the day.

The Toyota Vol Village in Lot 9 will open at 9:30 a.m., which includes giveaways, face painting, music, photos with Smokey and the spirit squad, food options, inflatable games, interactive areas and more.

The Vol Walk begins at 12:55 p.m. at Torchbearer Plaza on Volunteer Boulevard as the members of the football team proceed down Peyton Manning Pass to the stadium.

Gates to the stadium open at 12:30, The first 5,000 fans in Gates 10 and 21 will receive a free "Fan-dana" from Coca-Cola.

Admission to the game and parking are free. Free shuttles will be provided from the UT Ag Campus and the Kingston Pike Building (Lot 40). The clear bag policy for Neyland Stadium will be in effect.