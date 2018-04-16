Hardee's, hot dogs and Hooters: The best Tax Day food freebies

Feeling a little gloomy about Tax Day ?

April 17 might be one of the most dreaded days for Americans this year, but some businesses are hoping to change that with some classic comfort: food.

Whether you’re stressed from filing your taxes at the eleventh hour or bummed that you had to dip into your vacation fund to pay the IRS, here’s something to cheer you up: plenty of restaurants across the country are offering free food to help ease the pain.

From a breakfast sandwich to get you moving in the morning, to a treat that will give you some sweet satisfaction, here are some of the best Tax Day food freebies and deals.

HARDEE'S

On April 17th from 7-10am, stop by Hardee’s for one FREE SAUSAGE BISCUIT—just mention MADE FROM SCRATCH. We promise you it’s free, but it definitely doesn’t taste free. pic.twitter.com/vUrFpljiT8 — Hardee's (@Hardees) April 16, 2018

Start April 17 off right with a delicious breakfast. Just go to any Hardee’s location between 7-10 a.m. and say the password “Made From Scratch” to get a free sausage biscuit. Hey, you've already paid your taxes — you've earned it!

KONA ICE

In honor of what it’s calling “National Chill Out Day,” Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice from its trucks on April 17. The company’s motto? “No taxation without relaxation!” We can get behind that.

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES

A cookie makes everything better, right? And it's even more delicious when it doesn’t cost anything. Stop by a participating Great American Cookies store on April 17 for a free Cookies & Cream Cookie.

SCHLOTZSKY'S

Visit the sandwich chain on Tax Day and get a free small original sandwich when you buy chips and a medium drink.

HOOTERS

Treat those dependents to a free meal. From Saturday, April 14, through Tuesday, April 17, kids under 12 will receive one free Hooters Kids Meal with any restaurant purchase totaling at least $10.

CHUCK E. CHEESE'S

Here’s another deduction that will be appealing for parents. For every large pizza purchased between April 17 and 19, guests will get one large cheese pizza free.

FIREHOUSE SUBS

Tomorrow is Tax Day. You deserve a little payback. pic.twitter.com/ejmxx3PFCC — Firehouse Subs (@FirehouseSubs) April 16, 2018

Show up to the sandwich chain with this coupon to receive a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and a drink. The offer lasts from April 17 through April 19.

CAPTAIN D's

Taste the coast at Captain D's with 6 pieces of Batter Dipped Fish, 1 family side and 6 Hush Puppies for $10.40.

Taxes never tasted this good! 6 pieces of Batter Dipped Fish, 1 family side, and 6 Hush Puppies all for $10.40. #TaxDay #CaptainDs pic.twitter.com/ElE6PQuVzh — Captain D's (@CaptainDs) April 13, 2018

SONIC