Hardee's, hot dogs and Hooters: The best Tax Day food freebies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hardee's, hot dogs and Hooters: The best Tax Day food freebies

Posted: Updated:
By TODAY Show
By WRCB Staff
NBC -

Feeling a little gloomy about Tax Day?

April 17 might be one of the most dreaded days for Americans this year, but some businesses are hoping to change that with some classic comfort: food.

Whether you’re stressed from filing your taxes at the eleventh hour or bummed that you had to dip into your vacation fund to pay the IRS, here’s something to cheer you up: plenty of restaurants across the country are offering free food to help ease the pain.

From a breakfast sandwich to get you moving in the morning, to a treat that will give you some sweet satisfaction, here are some of the best Tax Day food freebies and deals.

HARDEE'S

Start April 17 off right with a delicious breakfast. Just go to any Hardee’s location between 7-10 a.m. and say the password “Made From Scratch” to get a free sausage biscuit. Hey, you've already paid your taxes — you've earned it!

KONA ICE - In honor of what it’s calling “National Chill Out Day,” Kona Ice is offering free shaved ice from its trucks on April 17. The company’s motto? “No taxation without relaxation!” We can get behind that.

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIES - A cookie makes everything better, right? And it's even more delicious when it doesn’t cost anything. Stop by a participating Great American Cookies store on April 17 for a free Cookies & Cream Cookie.

SCHLOTZSKY'S - Visit the sandwich chain on Tax Day and get a free small original sandwich when you buy chips and a medium drink.

HOOTERS - Treat those dependents to a free meal. From Saturday, April 14, through Tuesday, April 17, kids under 12 will receive one free Hooters Kids Meal with any restaurant purchase totaling at least $10.

CHUCK E. CHEESE'S - Here’s another deduction that will be appealing for parents. For every large pizza purchased between April 17 and 19, guests will get one large cheese pizza free.

FIREHOUSE SUBS

Show up to the sandwich chain with this coupon to receive a free medium sub with the purchase of any medium or large sub, chips, and a drink. The offer lasts from April 17 through April 19.

CAPTAIN D's

Taste the coast at Captain D's with 6 pieces of Batter Dipped Fish, 1 family side and 6 Hush Puppies for $10.40.

SONIC

Bite into this deal. At Sonic, grab a half-price cheeseburger all day Tuesday.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Kremlin says airstrikes hurt Syria peace process

    The Latest: Kremlin says airstrikes hurt Syria peace process

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-04-17 12:11:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk through destruction in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018. Faisal Mekdad, Syria's deputy foreign minister, said on Monday that his count...(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk through destruction in the town of Douma, the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, near Damascus, Syria, Monday, April 16, 2018. Faisal Mekdad, Syria's deputy foreign minister, said on Monday that his count...
    The Latest: Group of Seven industrialized nations issues joint statement, endorsing US-led air strikes in Syria.More
    The Latest: Group of Seven industrialized nations issues joint statement, endorsing US-led air strikes in Syria.More

  • 8-year-old boy at school slashes other students with knife

    8-year-old boy at school slashes other students with knife

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 7:51 AM EDT2018-04-17 11:51:09 GMT
    Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to the central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children on Monday. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to the central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children on Monday. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)
    Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to the central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children on Monday. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)Authorities say an 8-year-old student took a kitchen knife to the central Minnesota elementary school and attacked three other children on Monday. (Dave Schwarz/St. Cloud Times via AP)

    Police Chief Perry Beise said the victims — aged 8, 9 and 13 — suffered "superficial wounds" requiring stitches after the attack.

    More

    Police Chief Perry Beise said the victims — aged 8, 9 and 13 — suffered "superficial wounds" requiring stitches after the attack.

    More

  • Social media ad disclosure bill fails in Tennessee

    Social media ad disclosure bill fails in Tennessee

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:57 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:57:28 GMT

    A Tennessee bill that would require the disclosure of who paid for political ads on social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook is likely dead for the year.

    More

    A Tennessee bill that would require the disclosure of who paid for political ads on social media websites such as Twitter and Facebook is likely dead for the year.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.