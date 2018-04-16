SLIDESHOW: Shooter's Depot finds new space after fire

It’s been nearly two weeks since a fire broke out at Shooter’s Depot on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga causing around $400,000 in damage.

The business posted a message on its Facebook page saying it has found a new space to move into but is still waiting for approval from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

As soon as that happens, the business plans to begin sharing the location with customers.

“We'll have our base of operations and we'll be able to have store hours for people to come in, pick things up and drop things off. I don't believe we're going to have an actual store right now with cases full of inventory for people to browse but if you have a special order that you want to make, we'll be able to help you out with that,” Shooter’s Depot Spokesperson Eric Latham said.

The fire started on April 4 when fire and smoke filled the family business.

As soon as the flames were put out, the race to save the store’s merchandise began.

"Everybody that was here waiting ran in. We got boxes and bags and put everything in the boxes and bags and took everything to a secure location and then cleaned for two or three hours,” Latham told Channel 3.

He says many of the employees became sick from inhaling chemicals after the fire.

All of the guns were saved, but the shooting range and showroom were severely damaged.

Latham is calling customers to reschedule classes. In the meantime, he’s asking people to be patient. The process to recover and rebuild could be a long one.

Shooter’s Depot is also asking customers to watch the store’s Facebook page for updates.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause of the fire.