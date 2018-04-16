Chattanooga man arrested for armed robbery at Tasty Donuts store

A Chattanooga man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a doughnut store.

22-year-old Dustin Kershaw has been charged with aggravated robbery.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kershaw robbed the Tasty Donuts store on Jenkins Road on April 10th.

The clerk told deputies that Kershaw approached the counter and asked where the menu was located. She said as he turned back around, she noticed he was pointing a gun at her and was demanding money from the register.

The clerk complied with Kershaw's demand. Kershaw then left the store and ran behind the building.

During the robbery investigation, the clerk was able to point out Kershaw in an image lineup.

Kershaw was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail. His bond is set at $70,000.