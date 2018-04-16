Dick's Sporting Goods says it's destroying all unsold assault-style rifles

PITTSBURGH, PA (AP) -- Dick's Sporting Goods says it will be destroying the assault-style rifles that it pulled off shelves last month.

In February, national retail chain Dick's Sporting Goods announced it would stop sales of assault-style rifles and high capacity magazines at all of its stores and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21 years old.

The announcement came Feb. 28, just two weeks after the school massacre in Parkland, Florida.

But recently the sporting goods chain also said it was destroying all the assault-style guns pulled from shelves as well as the accessories.

"We are destroying the firearms in accordance with federal guidelines and regulations," a spokeswoman told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette .

Nickolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people in Florida, mostly students, had purchased a shotgun at a Dick's store in November 2017, Stack said.

"It was not the gun, nor type of gun, he used in the shooting," Chairman and CEO Edward Stack wrote. "But it could have been. Clearly this indicates on so many levels that the systems in place are not effective to protect our kids and our citizens."

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. is based in Pittsburgh in a state where the first day of deer hunting season is an unofficial holiday for some families.