HCSO Monday Fugitive wanted on evading, child abuse and neglect charges

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them find this week's HCSO Monday Fugitive.

23-year-old James M. Farris is wanted on evading arrest and child abuse and neglect charges.

Farris is described as a 5'11" white male. He weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair.

If you know Farris or have seen him, please call the sheriff's office at 423-209-7140. You can also submit a tip online .

The HCSO reminds you that all wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.