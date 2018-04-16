HCSO Monday Fugitive wanted on evading, child abuse and neglect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO Monday Fugitive wanted on evading, child abuse and neglect charges

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them find this week's HCSO Monday Fugitive.

23-year-old James M. Farris is wanted on evading arrest and child abuse and neglect charges.

Farris is described as a 5'11" white male. He weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair.

If you know Farris or have seen him, please call the sheriff's office at 423-209-7140. You can also submit a tip online.

The HCSO reminds you that all wanted fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

