Fake Uber drivers are out there: Here's how to avoid becoming their victim

Last year, Carla Westlund was sexually assaulted by a man posing as an Uber driver . Similar incidents have been reported across the country.

To show just how easy it is for Uber imposters to target you, TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen parked outside popular bars and restaurants in the Los Angeles area late at night, in a car with a fake Uber logo. Cameras in the car captured the revealing results.

How can you avoid becoming a victim of an Uber imposter? Follow these important tips: