Tennessee Valley sees flurries in April - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Valley sees flurries in April

Posted: Updated:
By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Connect
Photo Credit: Kenny Grove Photo Credit: Kenny Grove

The Tennessee Valley doesn't often see snow in April, but Monday, April 16, 2018, is an exception.

Several areas saw some of the white stuff today.

Viewers sent in pictures from their neighborhoods for all of us to enjoy.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.