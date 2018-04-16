Chattanooga's Camp Contraband - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 IN YOUR TOWN

Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

Posted: Updated:
By John Martin, Morning Anchor
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Camp Contraband was the name given to an encampment that existed on the north shore of the Tennessee River in downtown Chattanooga during the Civil War. The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

"Chattanooga played a really significant role in the Civil War,” explains local historian Danielle Warren. “There were many battles here beside the battle Chickamauga. There was the Battle of Lookout Mountain, the Battle of Missionary Ridge, and Battle of Orchard Knob. And after all of that is when the thousands and thousands of African Americans started coming to the area in hopes of freedom under the control of the Union. And they all lived here on the north shore of the Tennessee River."

The former slaves were hired to do most of the manual labor for building the military buildings, military bridge, roads, railways, stockades, stables, etc. in Chattanooga during the war but were not allowed to live on the south side of the river.

"In 1863 when Union forces pushed the Rebels to Georgia, thousands and thousands of African Americans came here in hopes of freedom,” says Warren.

The size of Camp Contraband grew exponentially. Before the war, only 2,500 people called Chattanooga home. By the end of 1865, nearly 6,000 free African-Americans lived on the northern bank of the river.

"The Contraband Camp was actually pretty sophisticated for its time,” says Warren. “They had their own president and a council. When Chattanooga started progressing, so did this area. A lot of Chattanoogans have heard of an area called Hill City. That's basically what this area became as they were legally allowed to get jobs in industry."

Today, picnic tables west of the Market Street Bridge mark the location of the camp on Chattanooga’s north shore near Renaissance Park.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

    Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:04:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file). FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. Ferrer will serv...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file). FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. Ferrer will serv...
    The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a...More
    The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a lucrative nationwide "online brothel.".More

  • UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

    UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:48:30 GMT
    Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.

    An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning. 

    More

    An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning. 

    More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

    Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:57:09 GMT

    The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

    More

    The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.