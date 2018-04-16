Senate to take up school spanking bill for disabled students - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Senate to take up school spanking bill for disabled students

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Senate is scheduled to vote on a bill that would ban the spanking of disabled children at public schools.

The bill has already passed in the House and is up for a vote in the Senate on Monday.

The measure would bar school officials from using corporal punishment on kids with disabilities, unless their parents give written approval.

A report released last month by the state Comptroller's office found that disabled children in Tennessee schools were getting spanked at a higher rate than other children in recent years.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

    UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:48:30 GMT
    Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.

    An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning. 

    More

    An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning. 

    More

  • Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

    Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:32:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file). FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. Ferrer will serv...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file). FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. Ferrer will serv...
    The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a...More
    The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a lucrative nationwide "online brothel.".More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

    Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:57:09 GMT

    The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

    More

    The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.