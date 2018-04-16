UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

UPDATE: A fire caused significant damage to a home on Carr Terrace Monday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire just before 6:30 a.m. near the 4600 block of Carr Terrace.

Five engine companies responded, when they arrived they made an aggressive interior attack and extinguished the fire in 15 minutes.

The Incident Commander, Lieutenant Julius Hubbard, reported heavy fire and smoke showing upon arrival. The one occupant and her two dogs were out of the structure upon the arrival of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The property loss is estimated at $25,000.

An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning.

The home's occupants, a woman and her two dogs, were able to escape the fire, neighbors tell Channel 3.

Neighbors saw flames coming through the roof and ran over to help.

The homeowner thought the crackling noise may have been hail.

No injuries were reported.