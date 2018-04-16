UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder. Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A fire caused significant damage to a home on Carr Terrace Monday morning.

Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire just before 6:30 a.m. near the 4600 block of Carr Terrace.

Five engine companies responded, when they arrived they made an aggressive interior attack and extinguished the fire in 15 minutes.

The Incident Commander, Lieutenant Julius Hubbard, reported heavy fire and smoke showing upon arrival. The one occupant and her two dogs were out of the structure upon the arrival of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. The property loss is estimated at $25,000. 

PREVIOUS STORY: An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning.

The home's occupants, a woman and her two dogs, were able to escape the fire, neighbors tell Channel 3.

Neighbors saw flames coming through the roof and ran over to help.

The homeowner thought the crackling noise may have been hail.

No injuries were reported.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

    Backpage.com CEO pleads guilty, will testify against others

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:04:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file). FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. Ferrer will serv...(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, file). FILE -- In this Jan. 10, 2017 file photo Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer appears before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent subcommittee on Investigations looking into Backpage.com. Ferrer will serv...
    The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a...More
    The chief executive of Backpage.com pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy and money laundering, and agreed to testify in ongoing prosecutions against others at the website that authorities have dubbed a lucrative nationwide "online brothel.".More

  • UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

    UPDATE: Woman and her pets escape early morning house fire

    Monday, April 16 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 13:48:30 GMT
    Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.Photos by CFD Lieutenant Jeff Soder.

    An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning. 

    More

    An early morning house fire in the 4600 block Carr Terrace sent firefighters out about 6 o'clock Monday morning. 

    More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

    Chattanooga's Camp Contraband

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:57:09 GMT

    The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

    More

    The camp was a haven for a large number of refugees, most of whom were liberated slaves seeking safety within the Union lines.

    More

Weather

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.