UPDATE: Neighbor helps woman and her dogs escape early morning house fire

UPDATE: An early morning house fire caused major damage to a home in Chattanooga. It happened just after 6:00am Monday in the Carr Terrace area near Highway 58.

Neighbors said a thick cloud blanketed their community, but it wasn't fog. It was smoke from a large fire across the street.

“When I came out and looked, I could actually see flames coming out the backside of the house,” Richard Bonine said.

Bonine and his wife live across the street, they were getting ready for work when their son told them their neighbor’s house was on fire. Within minutes, police and fire arrived at the home, they saw heavy smoke and fire from inside.

Bonine says because of the recent weather the owner thought the noise was something else.

"She woke up hearing crackling, popping noises and thought it was maybe hail and then smelled the smoke and got up, got her animals together and came out,” he said.

Chattanooga Fire Department shared a picture showing how the fire destroyed the back end of the home.

Bonine said this is the second fire on his block since his family moved in.

He jumped in to help then, and again this morning. Not because he had to, but because it's the right thing to do.

“It’s what neighbors are for, they're supposed to be there for each other in a time of need,” Bonine said.

Firefighters estimate the damages at $25,000. The cause is still under investigation.

