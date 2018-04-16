UPDATE: Freezing, or near freezing temps expected overnight

UPDATE: Although the weather today has been a shock for many people, we will see improvement for the rest of the week. Normal highs are in the low to mid 70's and normal lows are in the upper 40's. We will approach those normals into the weekend. Tonight will start off with some clearing and a very chilly low in the low to mid 30's. Some 20's are quite possible in outlying areas. Winds should die down a bit for tonight, too.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for:

Bledsoe County, TN

Cherokee County, NC

Grundy County, TN

Murray County, GA

Tuesday will be much better, with highs near 70 and lots of sunshine. Tuesday night will be fair with lows in the low 50's. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70's. Both days will be breezy.

A cold front will pass Wednesday night and highs on Thursday will be in the mid 60's with more sunshine. Friday will be sunny again with highs in the mid to upper 60's.

This weekend we will see more clouds on Saturday with highs in the low 70's. Showers will develop on Sunday with highs near 70. Next Monday may see lingering showers.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. Paul Barys

Tuesday