Freezing, or near freezing temps expected overnight

Good Monday. You will want to grab a jacket at LEAST this morning as temps are in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Skies are cloudy, and we have even seen a little mixed precipitation moving over the Cumberland Plateau. We will see some clearing through the day, but it will stay cool and breezy with highs only reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

If you are heading to the Lookouts game tonight at 7:15, temps will be dropping through the 40s, and you will want to dress warmly and maybe even carry a blanket with you.

Overnight into Tuesday morning we will see the cold air continuing to filter in. You will wake up to temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. Take care of the pets and plants tonight. After the cold start we will warm quickly, rebounding to the low 70s under sunny skies.

A Freeze WARNING in effect for:

Bledsoe County, TN

Cherokee, County, NC

Grundy County, TN

Wednesday, ahead of another front, we will warm into the upper 70s and see clouds moving in through the day. We may get a few light showers late afternoon.

Thursday we will have the sunshine returning, and it will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday.

Saturday looks good with clouds building through the day and the high reaching 72. Another front will bring in more rain through the day Sunday.

